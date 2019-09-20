A SICK predatory paedophile who subjected a teenage girl to a prolonged campaign of sex abuse has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years.

Steven Thomas of Czarina Rise, Laindon, was already a registered sex offender when he targeted his latest victim in 2016.

The 51-year-old carried out horrific attacks on the child, who was 14 when it began, starting with sexual assault moving onto rape.

At a sentencing hearing at Basildon Crown Court today, the court heard how Thomas promised rewards of DVDs, computer games, money and chocolate to coerce his victim into sex.

In what she described as one of the saddest aspects of the case, Judge Samantha Leigh said the victim, who was present at court behind screens, waited until her GCSEs had finished before she reported it because she knew she faced a very disruptive and stressful process.

She added: “That shows the insight and inner strength this young lady has.”

In June this year, the victim walked into a police station after being assaulted by Thomas earlier that day and reported her ordeal to officers.

Thomas was arrested and his home was searched where they recovered a mobile phone which contained indecent images of his victim. In interview, Thomas insisted his “sexual relationship” with the child was consensual.

Judge Leigh said: “Throughout, you sought to justify your actions by blaming your child victim.

“You said she was a willing participant and later said it hadn’t happened until she was 16.

“In my view, this is a sick justification for you to be able to live with what you have done.”

Thomas was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, one count of taking indecent images of a child and one count of failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements.

The court heard Thomas was on the sex offenders’ register after he was jailed for four years in 2006 for sexually assaulting a child and taking indecent images of a child.

Judge Leigh added: “I have no difficulty in finding that this defendant does pose a significant risk to the public which is clear to me when I look at your previous offending.”

Thomas admitted all counts and was jailed for 14-and-a-half years and due to the fact he is deemed dangerous must serve an additional five years on extended licence.