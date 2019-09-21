A charity is offering up to £10,000 for information relating to the murder of Pitsea man Dwayne Forrester.

The 21-year-old was found seriously injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, at about 8.45pm on July 7 last year.

He later died in hospital from a single stab wound to the chest.

CCTV footage released earlier showed Mr Forrester walking through Brundish, in Pitsea, just minutes before the fatal attack.

Dwayne’s family have all spoken of their deep shock and sadness and described him as a “loving son, brother, grandson, uncle and nephew” who loved his music and football.

Now, a reward of up to £10,000 is available from Crimestoppers to anyone providing information directly to the charity, which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for Dwayne Forrester’s murder.

Essex Police have previously said they believe the attack is related to drug-dealing.

Phil Breckon, eastern regional manager for the Crimestoppers charity, said: “Our charity believes everyone has the right to feel safe from crime, wherever they live.

“A young man has lost his life senselessly and his family are still desperate for answers. Whoever attacked Dwayne could do the same again.

“We are well aware that some people are reluctant to speak to the authorities directly about what happened, which is why we are reaching out to those who haven’t come forward.

“You may want to do the right thing for Dwayne, but haven’t spoken up yet.

“Our charity is here for you and guarantees you will stay completely anonymous if you tell us what you know. You could also be eligible for a reward of up to £10,000.

“Everyone who contacts our charity stays 100 per cent anonymous. Always.

“We’ve kept this promise for more than 31 years. Call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our online form - it could be your information that makes all the difference.”

Five people arrested in connection with his death have all since been released under investigation.

To qualify, information must be passed to Crimestoppers. Details passed directly to the police will not qualify.