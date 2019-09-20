THE train line between Shoebury and London is the most punctual in the country, new figures have revealed.

Last year, 83 per cent of train services on the c2c line between Shoebury and Fenchurch Street arrived within a minute of their scheduled time – the best figure in the UK.

The statistics have been released by the government’s Office of Rail and Road and have highlighted that across the country, more than a third of trains fail to run on time, leaving millions of passengers stuck with a substandard service.

However, the c2c line – a popular commuter service between Essex and London – is bucking that trend.

The train operator is also outperforming its fellow Essex operator Greater Anglia which had a punctuality rate of 66 per cent.

Greater Anglia runs a line between Southend Victoria and Liverpool Street as well as lines to the north of the county.

To put the figures into context, Hull trains was rated the worst on-time rate at 36.8 per cent while TransPennine Express came in second worst at 38.7 per cent.

This is the first time train operators have been ranked by the number of arrivals that reached each station within one minute of the scheduled time.

In the past, trains arriving up to ten minutes late were recorded as on time and punctuality was based on arrival at its final destination.