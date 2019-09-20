RECKON you have what it takes to become an Islander?

Auditions for series 6 of Love Island are now under way - and applications are now open.

Love Island will be back for 2020 and the casting team are now on the lookout for people to take part.

Islanders will spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

This year's winners Greg and Amber found fame and fortune after triumphing in the villa - even if they're no longer together.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, click the link below to apply.

Applications are open to everyone aged 18 and over.

To apply, click here.