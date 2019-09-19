A major pub chain is slashing its prices today as part of a campaign to highlight the tax burden on the hospitality business.

JD Weatherspoon pubs across the UK are slashing the price of everything on the menu by 7.5 per cent today only.

The discount will automatically be applied to food and drink, including meal deals.

It means that a £10 bill will be reduced to £9.25, or a pint that usually costs £2.50 will cost £2.32 instead.

The annual price drop is part of the pub chain's "Tax Equality Day" campaign to highlight a tax burden on the hospitality industry.

All food and drink sold in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT compared to supermarkets which don't have to pay the tax at all.

As a result, supermarkets are able to sell alcohol at a discounted price - something pubs can't do.

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin says that this puts pubs at a disadvantage when it comes to selling food and drink competitively.

He said: "Pubs suffer a huger disadvantage, paying about 16 pence in business rates per pint versus about two pence for supermarkets.

"In addition, there is a huge VAT inequality and unfairness.

"A reduction in the level of VAT, on a long-term basis, will create a level playing field and generate growth and jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector and help the high street, of which pubs are an integral part."

The chain hopes that it will be the busiest day for its boozers as it demonstrates what prices could be like if the rate was reduced.

It comes as it was revealed that pub beer sales have fallen by 3.3billion since 2000 with industry bosses blame the high rate of tax added to a pint.

The campaign is backed by union UK Hospitality.

Kate Nicholls, from the union, said: "Pubs are paying around one third of their turnover in tax, which seriously restricts their ability to invest in their venues and staff, and increases prices for customers.

"A cut in the rate of VAT for the hospitality sector could help to address this unfairness and allow pubs and bars to invest in their businesses and staff members, and provide even greater choice for customers."