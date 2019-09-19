THE former owner of Billericay Town FC has put his mansion up for sale.

Glenn Tamplin, the controversial multi-millionaire, who stepped down as the club’s owner on Wednesday, has put his six bedroom mansion, Bliss Heights, on London Road, Abridge, up for sale.

The price of the house is being kept under wraps by estate agents but is believed to be in the region of £10million. Mr Tamplin, who bought it for £1.9million in 2005, was also unwilling to disclose the price.

This comes days after Harry Wheeler was sacked as manager by Tamplin for the second time, with former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara taking over the reigns as manager.

Wheeler was first sacked in August 2018, before returning to the club in January.

Tamplin, the controversial figure, who famously sacked himself twice as manager of Billericay Town in 2018 and wrapped his Ferrari in Billericay Town colours, was owner of the club since 2016. His sprawling property comes with 30 acres of land and features an indoor, and outdoor, swimming pool, a 4g football pitch, and a huge Koi carp pond.

It came to light in 2017 that the former owner bans the use of mobile phones around his 12 seater dining room table.

Abridge, a village north of Chigwell, is also home to former West Ham manager Alan Curbishley.

Savills, who are marketing the house, said: “This spectacular modern mansion has been finished to the highest standards and offers every modern convenience, coupled with fabulous grounds and extensive leisure facilities which would complement the best country club. The house offers an amazing array of features rarely found in a private residence, including a two-bed staff annex, six reception rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, entertainment centre with gym, billiards room, spa and floatation room, six bedroom suites, astroturf tennis court and football pitch with pavilion, and a world class Koi carp pond.” The agent added mansions like these rarely come onto the market.