THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out.

Here are some of the items you can expect this week:

ALDI

This week in the Specialbuys, shoppers in Aldi can browse items that go from clothing to craft accessories.

Today the aisle is going all out for craft enthusiasts with a number of creative goodies for sale.

The stand out item of the sale is a digital sewing machine which costs £149.99.

There is also a jelly fish craft kit for just £3.99, an ideal gift for youngsters. A mixed pack of quartered fabric is the same price, while a dinosaur scratch and sketch book is £2.99.

A weaving loom kit costs £5.99 and for those who want to knit, balls of yarn vary from £3.69 to £4.99.

On Sunday the aisle changes to clothing, with a particular emphasis on nightwear.

If you’re looking for some warm pyjamas for your children, especially as the autumnal nights set in, then sets range from £4.99 to £9.99.

A range of pullovers and jumpers for men and women are also available for £6.99 and above.

And a selection of underwear, from pants to socks, will also be on sale in the aisle.

LIDL

Meanwhile in Lidl the Middle of Lidl is spending this week focussing mainly on home accessories.

Today there is a coffee maker up for grabs for £34.99, a fast bake bread maker will set you back £49.99 and a motion sensor bin costs £39.99.

You can pick up a simple cook book for £1.99, a baking tray for £3.99 and an assortment of oven pans for £4.99 and up.

There will also be a range of office accessories in stock.

On Sunday the essentials turn focus to the bedroom.

Slippers will cost between £4.99 and £5.99, a heated blanket is priced at £16.99, a throw blanket costs £13.99 and you can even buy a cold foam mattress for £99.