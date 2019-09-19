DRIVERS are being warned to be patient at busy levels crossings following two incidents on the same day.

Footage released by Network Rail shows a careless driver jump the red lights at the Manningtree crossing earlier this month on the A137 Ipswich Road.

The same footage also shows a second car frantically reversing and pulling into the right-hand lane to avoid the barrier dropping onto their car.

A second incident happened on the same day about ten miles away at East Gates crossing in Colchester. A car went through the red, flashing lights and a second driver, completely disregarded the signals and dangerously raced across the tracks as the barriers were descending.

Jumping the red lights at Manningtree level crossing

East Gates Barrier Weave