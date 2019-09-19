A TRAIN operator has made it easier for drivers to see if there are spaces available at its car parks.

Greater Anglia has introduced live occupancy information at 14 rail station car parks.

Customers can view availability at the car park ahead of their visit, as well as expected occupancy for any time or day of the week based on historical trend data.

Live occupancy is available at Colchester, Hatfield Peverel and Kelvedon and it is also planned for Manningtree, Marks Tey and Witham.

NCP’s contract manager, Mark Kraft, said: “NCP has enjoyed a successful partnership with Greater Anglia for 12 years now as we collectively strive to deliver a leading product and service within the industry.

“We understand for the majority of customers using these sites, parking is just a small part of their journey and we want to make this a seamless an experience as possible."

The parking information is available at greateranglia.co.uk and the Great Anglia Parking Portal at gaparking.co.uk.