Staff and volunteer police officers from the Essex Police Special Constabulary are attempting to reach new heights by completing the ‘Three Peaks’ challenge for charity.

On Saturday 21, September, 24 members of our Special Constabulary, along with a few of their family members will be taking on the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales; Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

The National Three Peaks Challenge consists of walking a total of 24 miles and ascending to a height of 11,178 feet. They will also be attempting to complete this within 24 hours.

The group will be raising money for the Essex Police Special Constabulary Benevolent Fund which provides financial aid for our volunteer police officers in times of need and other great causes.

Recently, the fund donated money to a local school for children with learning difficulties, so they could buy a much needed piece of equipment. It has also donated money to a Special Constable, from another force, who suffered a life changing injury due to an accident while on duty.

The group will also be meeting with other serving Special Constables from across the country and will take a small gift with them so they can be remembered.

Superintendent Cat Barrie, lead for our Special Constabulary, said: “We’re excited and anxious to get started but to say that we love a challenge at the Special Constabulary is an understatement.

“We’ll work together as a team, like we do when we’re out on the streets volunteering to keep Essex safe, meeting the end goal of raising money for a very worthy cause. I’d just like to say thank you and good luck to everyone that’s taking part.”

We wish our Specials and staff the best of luck with their challenge and look forward to hearing how much they raised for charity.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer police officer see www.essex.police.uk/specials

To keep up to date with the specials as they trek up the three mountains, follow them on Twitter: www.twitter.com/EssexSpecials

To find out more about the team’ challenge, visit their fundraising page at www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/Sarahthreepeakschallenge