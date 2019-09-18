British Transport Police are releasing CCTV images after watches worth a total of £13,000 were stolen from a store in Liverpool Street station.

A man is reported to have entered a jewellers and asked to see two Rolex watches. He then stole the watches and entered the London Underground.

The stolen watches are a £9,990 Men's Daytona Rolex with a serial number of P707003 and model number of 116529.

The second watch is a Women's two colour Rolex worth £2,950 with model number of 69173.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Tuesday June 25.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 349 of 25/06/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.