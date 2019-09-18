The murder of Dwayne Forrester features as part of a TV appeal tomorrow.

Dwayne, who was 21, died after being found stabbed in Little Garth, Pitsea on the evening of July 7 last year.

The investigation features in the BBC One programme ‘Crimewatch Roadshow’ which airs at 9.15am tomorrow morning.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: “Our investigation into Dwayne’s death is still very much ongoing and we continue to progress our lines of enquiry.

“His parents – Jackie and Winston – have lost their youngest child, their baby boy, and his siblings – Alton and Sophia – have lost their little brother.

“His death has left them heartbroken and we need to get justice for them and give them the answers they need.

“It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you believe the piece of information you have is, get in contact and let us decide how important it is.

“You may be able to provide the piece of the jigsaw that brings Dwayne’s killer to justice.”

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of Dwayne’s murder and all remain released under investigation.

The charity Crimestoppers has issued a reward of up to £10,000 for any information provided to them which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this death.

If you have any information about Dwayne’s death you can contact us on 101 quoting incident 1418 of 7 July 2018 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.