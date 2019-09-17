A man is due to appear in court tomorrow where he is due to face a charge in connection with the death of a boy.

Jack Mitchell, 15, died in 2016.

A forensic post-mortem examination found he had died from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia as a result of injuries sustained as a baby.

He was severely disabled due to "traumatic brain injuries" received as an infant.

Jack was originally from Laindon, before moving to Harwich at a young age.

Jack had cerebral palsy, epilepsy, scoliosis and blindness as well as several other disorders and ailments.

John Doak, 36, of Delgate Avenue, Spalding has been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on tomorrow where he is due to face a charge with murder.