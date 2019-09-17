A FUNDRAISING golf day held to support a man left with life-changing injuries following a water slide accident has raised more than £23,000.

Friends and family of David Briffaut met at Boyce Hill Golf Club, in Benfleet, to raise vital funds for his recovery.

The 23-year-old broke his neck in two places while on a slide at Aqualandia Waterpark, in Bendidorm, Spain, on July 8.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the aftermath of the horrific accident which occurred while Mr Briffaut was on holiday with his girlfriend, Penny Bristow.

The couple were spending some time abroad to celebrate 22-year-old Penny’s graduation.

Prior to the fundraiser at the golf club, the family had managed to raise £90,000 to fund David’s treatment, transfer back to the UK and further recovery.

Mr Briffaut is a highly-regarded greens keeper at the golf club and to show their support, the fundraiser was organised and was able to raise more than £23,000.

A spokesman for the club said: “What a turn out it was for our Dave.

“I think it’s safe to say we were all overwhelmed by the support and money raised.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported Dave’s charity day and to everyone who helped make the day happen.

“Thank you to all our staff who worked their socks off once again and we are very proud to say that donations are still coming in but we are in excess of £23,000.

“What an incredible amount of money raised in one day. David will be overwhelmed.

“Thank you again from everyone at Boyce Hill and we are right behind you Dave – every step of the way.”

The money will be used to fund David’s ongoing care, which is likely to be considerable, and to adapt his home to his needs.

He is currently waiting for a place at the London Spinal Injuries unit in Stanmore to help him recover.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/davidbriffaut