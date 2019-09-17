A MOTORCYCLIST has died almost two weeks after being involved in a crash on a busy commuter route.

The biker was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after the serious crash on the slip road to the A130 in Wickford. The crash happened at 9am on Tuesday, September 3.

It is believed the motorcyclist came off his bike while travelling on the slip road and no other vehicles were involved.

Essex Police have now confirmed the biker, a 37-year-old man from Rayleigh, died of his injuries on Sunday.

He was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

Essex Police and the ambulance service rushed to the scene at the Rettendon Turnpike and the road was closed for several hours while the scene was dealt with - causing major delays for commuters.

The ambulance service sent two ambulances to the scene, but the air ambulance was also dispatched due to the serious nature of the biker’s injuries.

The biker was initially rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man has sadly died following a collision in Wickford earlier this month.

“The 37-year-old from Rayleigh died of his injuries on Sunday, September 15, surrounded by his family.

“His death follows a collision on the slip road for the A130 shortly before 8.55am on Tuesday September 3.

“We received information that a motorcyclist had come off his bike.

“There were no other vehicles involved.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 219 of 03/09.”