A GRIEVING mother has founded a charity to help families through suicide after her partner took his own life.

Hollie Boyle’s life was turned upside down in April this year when her partner Matthew Taylor committed suicide at the age of 33, leaving her and their two twin sons, aged five.

Couple - Hollie and Matthew

Family - Hollie with sons Charlie and Oscar

But what struck Hollie particularly hard was the fact that there was no support for her, or her sons Charlie and Oscar, in the aftermath of the terrible tragedy, leaving her to break the news to her family.

But instead of suffering alone, she has channelled her grief into developing a new charity, Off2TheMoon, with the aim of helping other families recover from the suicide of a loved one.

Hollie, 30, said: “It was a total shock when it happened. We didn’t expect it at all, and then after the file was prepared for the coroner, we were just left to cope by ourselves.

“I didn’t have any idea how to tell my children, they aren’t old enough to fully take everything in.

“The lack of support my family received in the aftermath of this life-changing tragedy has inspired me to start this cause with the dream of ensuring no family suffers alone in times like this.

“I want to ensure that families receive the correct support in a timely manner, to enable them to begin the healing process sooner than the waiting lists dictate.”

Off2TheMoon is set to become a registered. non-profit company at Companies House this month, and is looking for trustees, and volunteers to become “befrienders”, who will support families in and out of their homes, be it helping children get to school, household work, and other day-to-day needs.

All befrienders will be subject to full checks when working with children.

Hollie is now living with her mother in Stanford le Hope, having previously lived with Matthew and their sons in Leigh. As part of the charity, and a personal aim of hers, she has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £80,000 to build a retreat centre somewhere in Essex, where families can go to escape everything after a loved one takes their own life.

She said: “I want to raise enough money to buy a cabin or lodge that families can use in times like this, a way to momentarily get away from a house that may hold some very raw and emotional memories for children and partners.

“Off2theMoon will also be working with The Craig Tyler Trust and The Listening Post CIC with the aim to provide therapy for the children and families as well as mental health support.

“I’ve had a while to consider what to do about it all and I decided I will make that stand.

“For myself, my children, the rest of the family and as many other families that go through this as I can.”

The charity is also planning a ball at the Orsett Hall Hotel in May next year to raise further funds. Its name is also of personal connection to Hollie’s family, and she is set to do everything she can to make sure families don’t suffer.

She added: “Before he died, Matthew used to tell Charlie and Oscar that one day he would go to the moon. Now, every night, they look out of the window and hope to see him flying off there. Visit gofundme.com/f/Off2theMoon.