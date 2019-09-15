A LARGE fire has broken out in Burrs Road, Clacton near the Gorse Lane Industrial Estate.

The blaze appears to be at the back of a house next to the nearby train crossing which connects Sladbury’s Ln and Burrs Road.

The fire is also backing onto Signature Dance Academy.

Two fire engines are currently on the scene and several firefighters are trying to put out the blaze with water hoses.

They are using a water supply which is outside the Burrs Road Post Office.

Large amounts of thick smoke can be seen billowing towards the sky from up to two-miles away.

The road is currently blocked and cars are having to turn around and find alternative routes.

Residents from surrounding homes have lined the streets but say they are unaware of the reason behind the inferno.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

More to follow.