KFC is aiming to open dozens of new outlets in Essex by the end of 2020.

It is understood the chain is offering incentives of £20,000 to people who find a new site in their target areas.

Among the target areas is Hadleigh, Colchester, Chelmsford and Brentwood.

A spokesman for the company said: "We have bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020.

"We are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."

The full list of KFC's target areas is:

A13 Stanford-le-Hope

A132/130 South Woodham Ferrers

Billericay

Brentwood

Chelmsford East

Chelmsford Town Centre

Colchester East

Colchester West

Hadleigh

Harwich

Witham

KFC was first introduced to the UK in 1965 with its first branch in Preston, but today it operates 850 outlets in the country.

There are several branches in Essex.