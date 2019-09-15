TWO men escaped from a burning home and promptly rescued a woman trapped on the top floor.

The three people needed medical care after the blaze at the property in the early hours of this morning. The house had no working smoke alarm.

Crews were called to a house in Outwood Common Road, Billericay, after reports that a fire had trapped three people inside their property.

On arrival firefighters reported that the house severely affected by smoke and flames.

They confirmed that two males had escaped from the house and worked quickly to rescue a female trapped on top floor.

Incident Commander Craig McLellan said: "Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and extinguish it by around 6.05am.

"Unfortunately the house had no working smoke alarms, meaning there was a delay in the fire being discovered and the fire service being called out.

"If you're asleep or in another room you need that alarm to alert you to the first sign of fire, so that you can get out, stay out and call 999."

Firefighters stayed at the scene to clear smoke from the property and ensure the scene was completely cool.

The three casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

Following an investigation the cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.