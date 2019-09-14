Police are investigating after two women were robbed in the Melbourne area of Chelmsford.

It was reported the women, who are both in their 30s, were approached by three people on bikes in Melbourne Parade at around 1.20am on Saturday 14 September.

They were threatened with a knife and had a bank card and money stolen.

The group on bikes have been described as men or boys in their late teens to mid-20s, two were black and one was white, and they were all wearing dark clothing.

No-one was injured.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 77 of 14 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.