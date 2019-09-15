If you're planning a jaunt around the south this week, here's a heads up for you.

A13 junction 30 Thurrock: waterproofing work Work to improve journeys by carrying waterproofing work will start this week. The link road to junction 31 clockwise will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 10am, from Saturday 21 September for two nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A13, A1306, junction 31.

A13 junction 31 Thurrock: QEII barrier replacement Work to improve journeys by replacing the barrier will continue this week. The clockwise entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M25 junction 30 and return.

The clockwise entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Saturday 21 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M25 junction 30 and return.

A282 (M25) Dartford – Thurrock Crossing: routine maintenance Work to maintain safety by carrying out routine maintenance at the Dartford Crossing continues this week. The following closures will be in place overnight, between 8:30pm and 5.30am, with fully signed diversions in place during the northbound east tunnel closures for oversized vehicles:

• Tuesday 17 September – northbound west tunnel

• Saturday 21 September – northbound east tunnel A282, QEII Bridge

The QEII Bridge will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Saturday 21 September. Southbound traffic will be diverted through the east tunnel.

M25 junction 26 Waltham Abbey: surfacing Work to improve journeys by undertaking surfacing works will continue this week. The anticlockwise entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, on Monday 16 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion for will be in place via the A121, A10 southbound and M25 junction 25.

M25 junction 27 (M11): electrical work Work to improve journeys by carrying out electrical work will start this week. The anti-clockwise link road to the M11 northbound will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights and on Sunday 22 September. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 26 and return.

The anti-clockwise link road to the M11 southbound will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights and on Sunday 22 September. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 26 and return.

M25 junction 28 Brentwood: survey works Work to improve journeys by carrying out survey works will start this week. The anti-clockwise exit slip road will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the junction 26 and return.

The anti-clockwise entry slip road will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the junction 29 and return.

M25 Junction 28 Brentwood to junction 29 Romford: surfacing Work to improve journeys by resurfacing the carriageway will start this week. The anti-clockwise carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Saturday 21 September for two nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A127, Gallows Corner Roundabout, A12 to M25 junction 28.

M25 junction 29 Romford to junction 30, Thurrock: surfacing Work to improve journeys by resurfacing the carriageway will continue this week. The anti-clockwise carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 12 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A13, A406 to Redbridge roundabout, A12, A127 and return to M25 junction 29.

The anticlockwise entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A13, A406 to Redbridge roundabout, A12, A127 and return to M25 junction 29.

M1 junction 1 Brent Cross to junction 4 Edgware, Greater London: survey work Work to improve journeys by undertaking survey work will start this week. The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Tuesday 17 September for four nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A41, A1, A41, M1 junction 1 Staples Corner.

M1 junction 2 Mill Hill, Greater London: waterproofing work Work to improve journeys by undertaking survey work will start this week. The northbound entry slip road will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A1 Watford Way, A41 Edgware Way, M1 junction 4.

M1 junction 6 Bricket Wood, Hertfordshire: carriageway repairs Work to improve journeys by carrying out repairs to the carriageway will start this week. The southbound exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Wednesday 18 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 5 and return.

M4 junction 3 Hounslow to junction 4b (M25), Middlesex: smart motorway improvement Work to reduce congestion and improve journey times will continue this week. The westbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for three nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A312 The Parkway Southbound, A4 Bath Road westbound, A3044 Stanwell Moor Road Southbound, A3113 Airport Way westbound, M25 junction 14, junction 15, M4 junction 4b.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, Thursday 19 September for four nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A312 The Parkway Southbound, A4 Bath Road westbound, A3044 Stanwell Moor Road Southbound, A3113 Airport Way westbound, M25 junction 14, junction 15, M4 junction 4b.

M4 junction 4b (M25), Middlesex: drainage work Work to improve journeys by carrying out drainage work will start this week. The westbound link road to the M25 clockwise will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Monday 16 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M25 junction 14 and return.

M11 junction 5 Chigwell: carriageway repair Work to improve journeys by carrying out carriageway repair will start this week. The northbound exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 16 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M11 junction 5, M11junction 6, M25 junction 26, Chigwell Lane.

M11 junction 6 (M25): electrical works Work to improve journeys by carrying out electrical work will start this week. The southbound link road to the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise link road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for four nights and on Sunday 15 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M11 junction 4 and return.

M25 junction 5 Sevenoaks to junction A21, Kent: survey works Work to improve journeys by carrying out survey works will start this week. The clockwise carriageway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Wednesday 18 September for three nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 6 and return.

M25 junction 9 Leatherhead, Surrey: carriageway repair Work to improve journeys by carrying out carriageway repair work will start this week. The clockwise exit slip road will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, from Tuesday 17 September for two nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 10 and return.

M25 junction 10 Cobham, Surrey: surfacing works Work to improve journeys by carrying out surfacing work will start this week. The Cobham services anti-clockwise exit slip road will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M25 anti-clockwise, junction 9, A243, junction 9.

M25 junction 11 Chertsey to junction 12 (M3), Surrey: surfacing Work to improve journeys by undertaking surfacing works will start this week. The clockwise carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for five nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A320 Saint Peters Way, Guildford Rd, A319 Chobham Rd, Chertsey Rd, Bagshot Rd, Lightwater by-pass to M3 Jct 3 and return to M25.

M25 junction 12 (M3) to junction 13 Staines, Surrey: carriageway repairs Work to improve journeys by undertaking carriageway repair will start this week. The anti-clockwise carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Tuesday 17 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M3 junction 1 and return.

M25 junction 14 Heathrow, Middlesex: carriageway repairs Work to improve journeys by carrying out repairs to the carriageway will start this week. The westbound T5 spur road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Tuesday 17 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A3113.

M25 junction 17 Maple Cross, Hertfordshire: drainage work Work to improve journeys by undertaking drainage works will start this week. The anti-clockwise exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Monday 16 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 16, M49 junction1 and return.

M25 junction 23 South Mimms, Hertfordshire: junction improvement Work to reduce congestion and improve safety as part of the Junction Improvement Programme will continue this week. The anti-clockwise exit slip road will have narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit in place 24 hours a day.

The anti-clockwise entry slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Monday 09 September. A clearly signed diversion for will be in place via junction 24 and return.

M25 junction 25 Enfield, Hertfordshire: electrical work Work to improve journeys by carrying out electrical work will start this week. The clockwise exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Monday 16 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 26 and return.

M26 junction 1 (M25), Kent: survey works Work to improve journeys by carrying out survey works will start this week. The eastbound link road to the A21 southbound will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5:30am, from Wednesday 18 September for three nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M26, M20 to junction 3 and return.

M40 junction 1a (M25), Buckinghamshire: electrical work Work to improve journeys by undertaking electrical works will start this week. The westbound link roads to the M25 clockwise will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Wednesday 18 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M25 junction 14 and return.

A1 South Mimms, Hertfordshire: junction improvement Work to reduce congestion and improve safety as part of the Junction Improvement Programme will start this week. The southbound entry slip road will have narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit in place 24 hours a day.

A2 (M25), Kent: junction improvement Work to reduce congestion and improve safety as part of the Junction Improvement Programme will continue this week. The eastbound carriageway will have narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit in place 24 hours a day.

A3 Guildford, Surrey: surfacing Work to improve journeys by resurfacing the carriageway will start this week. The Painshill northbound exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Monday 16 September for two nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Esher and return.

The Ockham southbound exit slip road will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, from Tuesday 17 September for four nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A3, A3100, B2215.

A21 Orpington, Kent: litter clearance Work to improve journeys by carrying out litter clearance will start this week. The northbound link road to the M25 clockwise will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5:30am, Wednesday 18 September for three nights. Work on Friday will start at 11pm. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the M25 junction 6 and return.

A23 Brighton Road, Surrey: surfacing Work to improve journeys by surfacing the carriageway will start this week. The southbound carriageway to the M23 junction 8 will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, on Wednesday 18 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A23 London Road, High street, A23 Brighton Road, Hawley Road, Bonehurst Road, Brighton Road, London Road, M23 junction 9, M23 junction 8.