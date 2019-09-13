Danny Cowley's meteoric rise to Championship manager at Huddersfield Town started in Essex's non-league scene.

Gazette reporters Matt Plummer and Simon Spurgeon say there is no reason his success can't be replicated by one of the current crop of non-league bosses.

Glen Driver has made an impressive start at Braintree Town, Danny Slatter's Stanway Rovers are going great guns and Matt Carmichael's stock is rising at Little Oakley.

This week's Colchester Chat podcasters also discuss the postitive atmosphere at Stanway Rovers and how club's like Little Oakley are a templte for other non-league clubs.