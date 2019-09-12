The annual jobs and skills Fair is returning to Chelmsford on Saturday - and it's the biggest yet.

Taking place at the Civic Centre in Duke Street from 10am to 2pm, the fair welcomes all adults of working age to come and explore opportunities, get career guidance and talk directly to employers.

Hundreds of jobs will be on offer at the event, ranging from full- to part-time and in sectors from healthcare to logistics, retail to manufacturing, and construction to hospitality. Some of the biggest employers in the city will be on hand to discuss your career ambitions and the roles they have available.

Advisors will be in attendance to give free, impartial advice for anyone wanting information on developing their skills, changing direction in their career or undertaking an apprenticeship.

Councillor Martin Bracken, Cabinet Deputy for the Economy and Small Business, said, "Opportunities are growing in Chelmsford and we want to help all residents to access them. The fair isn't just for school and college leavers: it's for everyone, whether you're looking for your first job, thinking about changing career, or re-entering the workforce.

"Nowadays we do much of our job hunting online, but if you stay at home browsing you can miss out on chances to speak face-to-face to those in the know and gain insights that you'd never get from a website. So come along, meet employers and explore what's on offer to you!"

The entrance to the Fair will be by the War Memorial on Duke Street. There is no need to book - just turn up on the day and follow the signs. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/JobsFairChelmsford.