The city's MP met with climate change campaigners to discuss the issue.

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford, was one of approximately 20 MPs who showed up in some capacity to the event hosted by Extinction Rebellion Sutton.

Constituents met Vicky and her team for 5 minutes before she was called away to the ongoing Brexit debate.

Vicky stated, “Climate Change is the most important and significant challenge we face. I am very proud that the UK is the first major economy to commit that it will eliminate production of greenhouse gasses. Everybody will need to work together to deliver this.”

“Extinction Rebellion have an important message but I do not support mass protests as they can put other people off taking positive action on climate change.”

Extinction Rebellion Chelmsford’s reaction to the brief exchange: “We were encouraged that Vicky Ford and her team were ready to receive us today at the Houses of Parliament.

"While she has a great understanding of the role that technology must play in helping us stabilise runaway global warming we’d like to see her doing more to raise awareness of the climate and ecological breakdown locally across Chelmsford. To use her words, “everybody will need to work together.”