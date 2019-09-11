Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, is celebrating its third birthday in Chelmsford.

New data from Deliveroo reveals Saturday at 7:53pm is the most popular time for Chelmsford locals to order Deliveroo.

Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by Mexican and Thai.

Favourite dishes of residents in the city include: bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys, Cheesy Double Decker Taco from Taco Bell, Buffalo Wings from Shwings, Barbeque box from The Oddfellows Arms and Phad Thai with Chicken from Banana Tree.