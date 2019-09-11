A RAPE survivor has said she always knew her attacker would strike again after he has been sent back to prison for assaulting another young woman.

The woman - who will remain anonymous - was 18 when she was raped by Curtis Pizzey near Basildon’s Festival Leisure Park in 2012.

Pizzey, who is now 30, was jailed last month for assault after grabbing a woman from behind while she walked in a secluded country lane in Norfolk.

Fortunately, the 20-year-old student was able to fight him off and flee before he was arrested and jailed for 18 weeks in Norfolk.

Now his first victim has spoken of her frustration at learning he has struck again.

The 23-year-old said: “I have always known it would happen again because of some of the things that were said in court about him watching rape porn and only serving three years in prison.

“It has always been a massive worry for me that he’d do something again and to hear what small sentence he got after attacking the woman in Norfolk is disgusting, and I have no doubt he’ll try and do it again when he comes out.”

Pizzey targeted the teenager after she had been on a night out with friends at the Festival Leisure Park on May 14, 2012.

As she reached an underpass, Pizzey grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and dragged her to a nearby wooded area.

She said: “He told me to do as he said. I was shaking and could barely take in what was happening.

“I hoped he was just going to rob me but then he put his hand up my skirt.

“I was overwhelmed with pain and terror. I didn’t move or scream as I was too scared.

“I didn’t know if he was going to kill me afterwards so I just froze. I will never forget that moment. I knew my life would never be the same again.”

During his sentencing at Basildon Crown Court in September that year, the court heard Pizzey had an unhealthy interest in “forced and violent sexual encounters”.

He had planned to carry out a rape, parking at the leisure park in the weeks leading up to the attack to survey the area and potential victims.

After admitting the offence, Pizzey told probation officers he would have carried out another rape if police had not caught him when they did.

Yesterday, the Echo reported how his latest victim feared she was going to be raped by Pizzey despite the attack not featuring a sexual element.

His latest victim told the Echo: “When I saw the old stories about what he had done in Basildon, I didn’t really know how to react.

“I always feared it was sexually motivated because it was so physical. If he wanted to mug me, he could have just grabbed my backpack.”

His first victim added: “I 100 per cent believe he will always be a predator. He has done it twice now and won’t stop doing it from what his dad said in the original statements from my case.

“His dad was the one who told police he was worried after catching him watching violent pornography.” Pizzey is on the sex offenders’ register for life.