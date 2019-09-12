AN Oscar nominated Hollywood star has been spotted in Essex working on his latest project.

Star of The Talented Mr Ripley, AI Artificial Intelligence and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Jude Law has been seen on Osea Island near Maldon as he continues filming for a new Sky and HBO series, The Third Day.

Osea Island said around 200 cast and crew were working on the island for four weeks as part of the production.

A spokesman said: “It was a pleasure to host this amazing project on Osea Island.

“It is not something we have ever done before, but we have met some fascinating people and learnt a great deal about the crazy and complex world of big budget television productions.

“A huge amount of respect and care was shown, and we are incredibly grateful for how considerate the film crew were of the natural beauty and privacy of the island.”

Jude Law on set. Picture: David Johnson

Film crews had been seen in the area working on the drama, which is believed to star Paddy Considine and Julie Walters.

Pictures show Mr Law, who is also famous for his role as Dr John Watson, alongside Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes, on the coast of Osea island, taking in the view as he prepared for another day of filming.

One passerby said: “They have spent around four weeks filming in the area I believe.

“The crews have been filming scenes on Osea Island, along the causeway that leads to the island and also shooting scenes in the water.

“Jude has been spotted filming a few scenes in the water with who we think is Katherine Waterston, who appeared in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Alien: Covenant.

“There are plenty of movie vehicles at the site, and fire engines from Pinewood Studios as well.

“We have seen them making their way to and from the island.

“Security at both ends of the island road have done a marvellous job of keeping the traffic flowing.”

Vicky Brooks, the owner of the Jolly Sailor in Basin Road, Heybridge said she had also spied the crews as they have been working.

She even saw the star of the show outside of her own pub.

Mrs Brooks said: “Jude was waiting outside the pub for about ten minutes for his car to pick him up.

“I saw him get changed and he took his shirt off.

“Sometimes I get famous people in here, we did see Julie Walters there too at around the same time.

“They have been backwards and forwards for the last couple of weeks to the island.”

The Third Day is a six-part thriller directed by BAFTA award-winner Marc Munden and is set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain.

Jude Law stars as Sam, who is thrown into the unusual world of the island’s secretive inhabitants. Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past.

It is due to be screened next year.