Restaurants across Essex have made it into the The Good Food Guide for 2020.

Waitrose publishes the annual guide which outlines its foodie front runners across the British Isles.

A total of 11 establishments across the county have made it on to the list - including two which are new entries.

Elizabeth Carter, Editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “Seven decades of publication have given The Good Food Guide a unique insight into eating out in Britain.

"And the more we conduct our lives online, the more we look for care, provenance and thoughtfulness – especially when it comes to food.

"With diners increasingly looking for flexible eating options and value for money, there has been a surge in inexpensive cafés and restaurants that rank quality of ingredients above all else.

"Small, owner-run dining rooms across the country provide clear examples of how they can and do work in direct opposition to the pizza-burger overload on the British high street.”

The Essex restaurants which made the list

Grain, Colchester

Grain offers everything as a starter size so you can create your own tasting menu of as many dishes as you wish.

The restaurant offers both meat and veggie options.

Its website says: "There's no frills, just good food, a great selection of drinks and a team of staff that want everybody that walks through the door to feel comfortable and enjoy their time with us."

Church Street Tavern, Colchester

Church Street Tavern opened in 2014 as a tavern with ground floor bar and lounge and first floor restaurant serving simple, freshly prepared, wholesome food.

Most of the ingredients used come from local farmers, growers and fish from inshore day boats on the Essex, Suffolk and South coast.

Think roast cod, lamb chops and steak. There is also a pre-theatre menu for those heading to shows in town.

The Sun Inn, Dedham

The Sun is a former coaching inn and dates back to the 15th century.

The menu varies throughout the month with produce off Mersea day boats, meat from rare breed animals, wild game in season and vegetables and fruit the morning they’re picked.

It is a partner restaurant with the Church Street Tavern.

Le Talbooth, Dedham

Le Tabooth is part of the Milsoms Hotel brand and sits beside the River Stour.

The menu includes "citrus cured hand dived scallops with dill gremolata, keta caviar and pickled ginger, or Thetford Forest venison carpaccio, mustard croquette, golden beetroot and apple."

The Oak Room at the Hoop, Stock

The extensive menu caters for all tastes and dietary requirements using fresh ingredients from suppliers in the area.

Salmon, steak, cod and fish curry have all featured on the menu.

Tim Allen's Flitch of Bacon, Dunmow

Found in the picturesque village of Little Dunmow in 2018 it celebrated becoming Essex’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, just a few months after new owner Tim Allen took over.

Guests can choose from a popular bar menu, putting a classic twist on a host of favourites, as well as an a la carte menu with Tim focusing on seasonal, and where possible, locally produced food.

Galvin Green Man, Great Waltham

Set in the beautiful Essex countryside in a building dating back to 1341, Galvin Green Man is an award winning, Bib Gourmand pub and modern restaurant.

The menu features modern British dishes as well as comforting pub classics.

The Mistley Thorn, Mistley

Seafood is a speciality, with Mersea oysters available year-round and Colchester natives, when in season.

All-day Sunday lunch features roast Red Poll beef and other offerings such as Suffolk chicken, seafood and vegetarian and vegan offerings.

Food by Jason Lawson, Leigh on Sea

John Lawson earned his stripes in the kitchens of Raymond Blanc and Gordon Ramsay before setting up on his own in Melbourne.

When he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, he used food to support his ongoing recovery and it’s this healthy-eating ethos that underpins the cooking here.

The guide inspector heaped praise on memorable Aberdeen Angus featherblade paired with roasted cauliflower and a cauliflower and cashew purée, as well as the first-rate front of house.

The Bell Inn, Horndon on the Hill

Nestled in the historic village of Horndon on the Hill, the eatery has been run by the same family for more than 75 years.

The menu changes daily, using seasonal and local produce where possible.

West Mersea Oyster Bar, West Mersea

It offers quality fresh fish and seafood dishes including the famed Colchester and Mersea oysters.

The oysters are bred in the creeks of West Mersea and then processed in the shed that is on the side of the restaurant.