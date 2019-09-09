A FOOTBALL fan is celebrating winning £250,000 after correctly predicting scores for six matches.

Jason Hodges, 49, had changed channels to watch England v Bulgaria on ITV on Saturday when his winnings were announced live on Sky Sports.

As part of the hugely popular Sky Soccer Saturday Super Six competition he correctly predicted the scores for all six selected Championship matches.

He said: “I have entered the competition hundreds of times before, but you never expect to actually win!

“I was at Tilbury Community Centre on Saturday afternoon watching the Sky Sports channel, I watch every week, but of course didn’t expect to win at all.

“It was announced on the channel but my friends and I had turned over to watch England so didn’t know at first!

“I only found out when a friend messaged me on Facebook to let me know and Sky called me about the winnings.”

He said it was a bit a shock and his heart was beating very fast when he got the news.

He said it doesn’t feel real and won’t do until he actually sees the cash in his bank account.

Mr Hodges, who lives in Tilbury, said: “My girlfriend was working behind the bar when I got the news and she couldn’t believe it.

“I am a football fan and do watch it regularly.

“We’ve got a few plans to spend the money, we are going to New Zealand around Christmas so we will probably be upgrading our seats now.

“We are also looking to buy a house so this will help.

“I’m sure my girlfriend has plans to spend the money but I bet I’ll be the last to know!”

Callum O’Hare’s dramatic 91st minute winner for Coventry City secured the win for Jason Hodges, but he faced an agonising 14-minute wait for the final game, Wycombe vs Lincoln to finish before he could celebrate due to an extended period of injury time.

There were goals all round, with both teams scoring in five of the six games, and four or more goals scored at Coventry, Wycombe and Morecambe.

Mr Hodge’s win follows Ian Leggat from Leicester grabbing the prize on Saturday, August 31.

Sky predicts there is a guaranteed Super 6 hat-trick on the cards as for next week’s round, the highest scoring player will pick up £250k.