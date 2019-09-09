A WOMAN who was found dead at her home died from several stab wounds to the neck, it has been revealed.

Essex Police launched a murder investigation last week after the woman, who has now been identified as 76-year-old Janet Lewis, was pronounced dead at a home in Hullbridge.

Police were called by paramedics to Padgetts Way, Hullbridge on Sunday, September 1, after Ms Lewis’s body was discovered.

Witnesses described how at least five police cars rushed to the scene and the street was cordoned off for a number of hours.

Forensic investigators attended and police were seen canvassing neighbours in the area as the murder probe was launched.

A post-mortem examination has now taken place and a medical examiner has confirmed a provisional cause of death for Ms Lewis as multiple stab wounds to the neck.

An 80-year-old man was also found inside the property with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with Janet’s death.

Michael O’Malley, 73, who lives in Padgetts Way, said he used to see the victim when she was out walking.

He said: “I never knew her name, but she would often go for walks down into the woods, I’d say hello to her as she passed. I used to see her down by the river when out walking.

“She went out quite a lot, she’d often go into Rayleigh on the bus and I would see her there.

“She was always nice and fine to talk to. She never did any harm to anyone.

“It’s just really sad.

“I’m very shocked, I can’t really believe it, as usual when these things happen.

“You don’t want them to happen very often do you.”

Detectives continue to appeal to the public for information and witnesses to help with their investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, saw or heard anything, or has any other information is urged to contact detectives at the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or there is the option to use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online