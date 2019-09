A city museum is inviting visitors to a Halloween themed event.

Chelmsford Museum is holidng its Museum Lates - Nightmares and Nibbles event on October 17 from 7pm.

The event is for people aged 18 and over only and entry is £7 per person.

There will be a range of entertainment including an adult crafting activity, live entertainment and untold stories during a themed tour or talk.

For more see www.chelmsford.gov.uk/