A suspected drug driver who was caught driving at 130mph on a major Essex road has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Officers from Essex Police Operational Support Group stopped the driver on the A130 yesterday.
The team said the driver then become abusive towards the officers.
The officers took to Twitter to post about the incident.
Unbelievable! A sporty car like this was seen travelling along the A130 at #Rettendon at speeds matching the road name. #Noexcuse #Unacceptable— Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) September 8, 2019
Followed, stopped on the @A13essex - driver had the cheek to have a go at us....idiot! Arrested for drug driving. @EPRoadsPolicing pic.twitter.com/4dJQcogB0X
Comments are closed on this article.