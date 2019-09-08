A woman was arrested in connection with actual bodily harm and assault after an incident on a flight to Southend.

Officers were called to reports of the incident on the Ryanair flight.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a passenger being disruptive on a Ryanair flight from Faro to Southend shortly before 10pm on Friday 6 September.

"Officers attended and a 37-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

"She was further arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker. She has been released under investigation."