Families flocked to a festival event with plenty of fun for everyone.

SWFest 2019 was organised by Chelmsford City Council and took place on the playing fields of William de Ferrers School, South Woodham Ferrers

The festival was for the whole family with activities for all ages, including bouncy castles for children and adults. There was also arts and crafts, walkabout entertainment, soft play and a petting zoo, as well as paid activities like face-painting, archery and henna.

There was live music provided by local talent, including: Josh Brough Beau Langdale In Earnest BLOW Leanne Louise Paolo Morena The Revenants.