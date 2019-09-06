World famous dance troupe, Diversity, will return to star in this year’s Christmas pantomime.

The 2009 Britain’s Got Talent winners, who headlined Aladdin last year at the Cliffs Pavillion, will again star in this year’s Robin Hood and the Merry Men performance.

On target - comedian Kev Orkian will appear alongside the troupe

Record-breaking - last year's Aladdin show

The group, from Wickford, will perform this December, alongside comedian Kev Orkian, who also reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2010.

Paul Driscoll, marketing manager at Cliffs Pavillion, told the Echo - which will be running a full feature of the launch tomorrow - audiences will need to purchase their tickets as soon as possible before they’re sold out.

He said: “We would strongly urge that people get their tickets within the next couple of months.

“We sold every ticket last year.

“Early indications are that the same will happen again but even faster than before.”

Last years Aladdin pantomimes sold out almost immediately, with the Echo reporting that the production looked set to be record-breaking before the performances had even begun.

Mr Driscoll added the theatre is delighted to welcome back Diversity.

He said: “The lineup is even stronger this year than in previous years.

“There will be spectacular dancing and hilarious comedy with Kev.

“Comedy is a strong selling point so we’re really pleased Kev is performing here.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds.

“Daniel Boys, who has played Ebenezer Scrooge before, is also back again this Christmas.”

Recalling last year’s shows, troupe leader Ashley Banjo said: “Last year was so amazing.

“Not only was it really fun, it sold in record numbers and people really enjoyed it.

“So, we were asked to come back again and it was a case of why not, it was great.”

Fellow dancer Perri Kiely added: “They do really good cinnamon swirls downstairs!”

For tickets, call the box office on 01702 351135.