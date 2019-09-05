A man with who shot a teenager before holding a stand-off with armed police in Southend's high street has been jailed.

Bienvenu Vangu, 25, shot the victim at close range in the stomach after a verbal argument turned violent on the London underground.

The incident happened at 10.40pm on Wednesday February 20 on a Hammersmith and City train to Barking and spilled onto the platform in front of dozens of shocked commuters.

During the fight, Vangu, of Mariner House, High Street, Southend, suffered a stab wound himself and was bleeding heavily.

He then ran off the train at Barking station, leaving the victim to stumble into the station grounds and collapse on the floor in a critical condition.

Witnesses described members of the public rushing to help administer first aid before medics and police arrived on scene.

The British Transport Police initially thought the victim had been stabbed but later confirmed that a bullet was found in his stomach.

The victim, a boy aged in his late teens who was unknown to Vangu, was rushed to the Royal London Hospital and underwent multiple bouts of emergency surgery, saving his life.

He was discharged from hospital on March 11.

Three days later, Vangu was traced to his home in Southend, and arrested after a stand-off with armed police.

Alarmed shoppers watched on as armed police attempted to talk Vangu down from the roof of the old Top Shop building.

The road was closed while the operation was carried out and Vangu was arrested and charged.

He appeared at the Old Bailey in London and was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

He was cleared of one count of attempted murder.

He was sentenced on Wednesday September 4 to 13 years in jail. He will serve a further four on licence.

Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn, from British Transport Police, said: “Obviously this was a traumatic crime to witness.

"A heated argument spilled into a moment of brief, senseless and extreme violence which almost killed a teenage boy.

“It’s clear he would have died if not for the skill and quick action of the emergency responders.

“Incidents involving firearms on the rail network are extremely rare.

"However, when they do occur there are severe consequences and this significant sentence will serve as a deterrent to anyone intending to carry such weapons.”

The boy, who is from Newham but cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possessing a blade and wounding with intent. His trial is due to start at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 15, 2020.