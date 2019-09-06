THOUSANDS of hours of creative fun and outdoor adventure has been enjoyed by over 150 children at Kids Inspire HQ in Great Baddow.

Lunch Club, run during most school holidays, is a part of outreach activity that children’s charity, Kids Inspire, taking place at their HQ in Great Baddow.

Run over two days each week, the club varies it’s offering taking into consideration the promotion of therapeutic activities, such as outdoor learning, art, music and team games – all delivered alongside a healthy lunch!

Children from five up to the age of 12, from the community, have been kept busy with activities such as: decorating personalised treasure boxes; ‘fruit salad’ drama games; forest school activities; ‘building bears’; and fun days out stocking up childhood memories.

Vicky Haylock, Operations Manager at Kids Inspire, said: “Lunch Club is important for lots of reasons, the social aspect, to encourage trying ‘new things’, for the healthy balanced lunch, and to give parents a break during the holidays.

All sessions have been facilitated by our qualified art therapy team, and activities would all be things we would do in group or one-to-one therapy.”

In addition to creative activities, Lauriston Farm in Goldhanger, New Hall School in Boreham, Chelmsford City FC, Hyde Hall and the Wilderness Foundation have all hosted destination activities on behalf of Lunch Club during the six-week summer holiday.