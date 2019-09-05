A man has been disqualified from driving for 20 months after being arrested as part of Chelmsford’s latest Operation Overwatch.

Kamaljeet Bamrah, 32 of Lichfield Grove in Finchley, was stopped on Chelmsford High Street shortly after 3.20am on Saturday 3 August after officers were alerted by colleagues at Chelmsford City Council viewing CCTV.

Bamrah had been seen to park his car before entering the McDonalds on the High Street. His behaviour was unsteady, leading officers to believe that he was intoxicated.

The driver was tested by officers after exiting the fast food restaurant and was found to be over the limit.

When further breathalysed in custody, his lowest reading was 74 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than double the legal limit.

Bamrah pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Wednesday 4 September.

In addition to his disqualification, Bamrah was ordered to pay a three-figure fine and a three-figure sum in costs.

Chelmsford’s latest Operation Overwatch, the fifth in eighteen months, saw 31 people arrested between Monday 29 July and Sunday 4 August.

Operation Overwatch is funded by Op Sceptre Essex, which is a targeted crackdown on knife crime, and has been extended thanks to Home Office funding.