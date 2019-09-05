A door on a passenger train travelling between London and Southend was left open for 23 minutes while the train travelled at 80mph.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch launched an investigation after the incident, which happened at about 7.20am on August 22 this year.

A passenger on the train, travelling from London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria, reported the issue to the driver that a door was open on the non-platform side at Hockley station.

The door had been open in traffic for about 23 minutes while the train travelled 16 miles at speeds of upto 80mph (128km/h).

A spokesman for the RAIB said: "We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

"The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks."

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer service director, said: “Safety is our highest priority.

"We immediately took the train out of service when this happened and carried out our own investigation into the incident.

"We have also carried out checks on every single door on that type of train that we have.

“No-one was injured in this incident and there have been no further incidents since.”