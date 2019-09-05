Brentwood County High School will benefit more than any other school in Essex from Boris Johnson’s multi-billion pound plan to boost school funding.

The proposals, announced by the prime minister on Friday, amount to an additional £14 billion of funding in cash terms for primary and secondary education in the UK, between now and 2022/23.

They include increasing the minimum funding that primary and secondary schools receive per pupil.

The minimum would rise from £3,500 to £4,000 in primary schools, and from £4,800 to £5,000 in secondary schools.

The move has been criticised by education experts, as schools that receive the minimum per pupil tend to be less disadvantaged and face fewer challenges.

The change to funding would affect 299 primary schools and 46 secondary schools in Essex that currently receive less than the proposed new minimum.

That is equivalent to 55.4 per cent of all Essex schools.

The Essex school that has the most to gain from the proposals is Brentwood County High School.

It could see an extra £828 per pupil if the proposals go through.

Hamilton Primary School in Colchester, with a cash boost of £508 per pupil, is the second most benefitted.

Another 22 schools across the county will receive £500 per pupil.

The figures are only estimates as currently local authorities decide how central government money is shared out between schools.

They also do not include other additional funding promised by the government – such as £700 million extra for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Mr Johnson said: “We should not accept the idea that there can be ‘winners or losers’ when it comes to our children’s futures.

“That’s why we are providing additional funding now and for the future for every school, with those historically underfunded receiving the greatest increase.

“My government will ensure all young people get the best possible start in life.

“That means the right funding, but also giving schools the powers they need to deal with bad behaviour and bullying so pupils continue to learn effectively.”

Jon Andrews, deputy head of research at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said: “As ever, we will need to look beneath the big numbers, and beyond the education budget, to see the real impact on young people in England.

“The system still has several years of managing the effects of funding cuts ahead.

“The scale of increases is going to vary across different schools and, for individual schools, this announcement only guarantees a funding increase in line with inflation, rather than a reversal of cuts.

“Those schools that have historically been ‘underfunded’ will see the largest increases.

“That’s likely to mean that additional funding will be disproportionately directed towards the least disadvantaged schools with the least challenging intakes, at a time when progress in closing the attainment gap has stalled and may be about to go into reverse.”

Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: “This comes nowhere close to meeting the Prime Minister’s pledge to reverse the Tories’ education cuts, let alone matching Labour’s plans to invest in a National Education Service.

“Instead, it is yet another con trick by a politician who has shown time and again that you just can’t trust his promises.

“With the Chancellor only committing to a one-year spending round schools are being told to wait years for desperately needed funding, and the truth is that the government’s figures would prove an absolute fantasy after the damage done by a disastrous no-deal Brexit.”

Brentwood County High School has been aproached for comment.