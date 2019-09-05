A magic show is set to thrill audience members at a popular city theatre.

Headlined by the winner of Britain's Got Talent, Richard Jones, the show features TV star and London's West-End act, Magical Bones, as well as multi-award-winning magician Oliver Tabor and one of the nation's favourite performers, Card Ninja, not to mention up and coming star Ryan Jackson. All hosted by up and coming magician George Berryman, this is a must-see show celebrating a year of success.

It'll take place at the Civic Theatre in Chelmsford on September 18 from 7.45pm and tickets are priced from £9.50.

See www.chelmsford.gov.uk/