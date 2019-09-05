A health firm has expanded to open a new clinic.

Wrightway Health, independent Occupational Health provider, is opening its newest clinic at Fyfield Business Park in Ongar this week.

Alison Mackway, Managing Director of Wrightway Health said, “We are thrilled to announce the plans for our latest clinic. As businesses continue to grow and develop in this region, employers can be confident that Wrightway Health are well positioned to provide first class Occupational Health services in a quick and affordable manner.

For more information on the Ongar Clinic or Wrightway Health in general, please contact simon@futhermoremarketing.co.uk or call 01603 273131.