POLICE are appealing for information after a delivery van containing prescription medication was stolen.

The white Mercedes Citan was taken by a suspect while the driver was out of the van, making a delivery in Franklin Road, North Fambridge.

The incident took place at around 3.15pm on Wednesday 14 August.

Investigating Officer PC Thomas Scrivener said "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the van being stolen or was driving on Franklin Road or in the neighbouring streets around this time and has a dash cam in their vehicle.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who lives on or near the road and has a ring doorbell, which may have captured the theft or the moments before on the camera.

"Anyone with information are asked to contact the local policing team at Maldon on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously, quoting crime reference number 42/130780/19."