MPs have voted to take control of parliament in a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit next month.

The vote was won by 328 to 301 with 21 Conservative MPs voting for the motion, defying their own party.

Here's how your MP voted:

Sir David Amess (Con, Southend West): No

John Baron (Con, Basildon and Billericay): No

Jackie Doyle Price (Con, Thurrock): No

James Duddridge (Con, Rochford and Southend East): No

Vicky Ford (Con, Chelmsford): No

Mark Francois (Con, Rayleigh and Wickford): No

Rebecca Harris (Con, Castle Point): No

Stephen Metcalfe (Con, South Basildon and East Thurrock): No

The vote gives MPs the chance to bring in a new law postponing the UK's departure from the European Union until January 31, if by October 19 MPs have not approved a new deal or voted in favour of a no-deal exit.