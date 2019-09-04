POLICE officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a car crash left a woman seriously injured following a police chase.

An investigation by the police watchdog has found there was no evidence which suggested the police had behaved inappropriately in the lead up to the smash.

The incident happened on November 2017 when officers noticed Leon Turner driving in a suspicious manner.

The officers engaged Turner, 20, of Ness Road, Shoebury, in a chase after he failed to stop.

It carried on through Chalkwell and lasted about ten minutes before it was discontinued due to a lack of “tactical options” for officers to bring it to a safe and prompt conclusion.

Investigators found that about a minute later, Turner crashed his car into a bus stop in Leigh Road, Leigh.

The front-seat passenger of the car suffered a broken pelvis and police provided emergency first aid to the her until the ambulance and fire service arrived.

The woman had to be cut out of the vehicle before being taken to hospital.

Turner had attempted to flee the scene, but was arrested and has since admitted a string of motoring offences.

This includes causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a crash and driving while under the influence of cannabis. He is due to be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on September 16.

A spokesman for the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “Based on the evidence available we found no indication that any person serving with the police may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, or had committed a criminal offence.”