Chelmsford City Racecourse is hosting an exclusive race day to raise money for Little Havens Hospice, the only place in Essex wholly dedicated to caring for babies, children and teenagers with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The event is set to take place on September 14, but tickets must be purchased by Friday.

Guests at the Little Havens Race Day will have exclusive access to the racecourse’s luxury marquee and private terrace from 11.40am, where they can relax in comfort while they watch the afternoon’s races on a full-size screen and place their bets on their favourite horses.

The day includes a two-course buffet lunch with coffee and, after the races have finished at 5pm, music from a live band with dancing until the evening ends at 9pm.

There will also be a raffle and the money raised at this family-friendly event will help Little Havens – which is part of the Havens Hospices charity - to provide specialist care for free for as long as is needed to families within their homes as well as at the hospice in Benfleet.

Louise Gloyne, Head of Major Revenue at Havens Hospices, said, “We are very grateful to Chelmsford City Racecourse for choosing to support Little Havens. We must raise over £46,000 each week so we can be there ‘Making every day count’ for every baby, child and teenager who needs us.

“The Race Day promises to be a fantastic VIP event that the whole family can enjoy. Tickets are limited so please buy yours now, as you don’t want to miss out on this exciting experience.”

Exclusive entry to the Little Havens Race Day (which includes entrance to the racecourse, lunch in the marquee and live music) costs £55 per adult and child aged thirteen and over, £15 for children aged three to twelve and under threes are free. If you wish to enjoy the day with family, friends or colleagues, tables of ten are available.

Tickets can be bought by contacting Louise by Friday 6th September: lgloyne@havenshospices.org.uk or 01702 220313.

Little Havens Race Day is part of Chelmsford City Racecourse’s Family Fun Day which this year has a circus theme and is raising money for Havens Hospices. There will be fairground attractions and inflatables plus a big top which children at the Little Havens Race Day can visit for free.

To find out more about the Family Fun Day, visit www.chelmsfordcityracecourse.com .

Little Havens Hospice is part of Havens Hospices, which also includes The J’s Hospice and Fair Havens Hospice. For more information, visit www.havenshospices.org.uk .