Drivers are facing long delays after a crash on the M25.

One lane is closed on the motorway between junction 27 for the M11 and junction 28 for the A12 and Brook Street.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 1.04pm with reports of a collision on the M25.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle, which is still at the scene."

Essex Police was contacted for comment.