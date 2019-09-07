THE county council is asking for residents' views about walking to ease congestion.

Essex County Council is launching a draft walking strategy which sets out priorities to support walking across the county, understanding what is needed from footpaths and infrastructure to make walking the first choice for shorter journeys, and improving streets for those in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

The strategy will highlight the importance of good walking networks which are accessible, coherent and direct for all, support walking to school, support economic development and improve road safety for all pedestrians.

It would also improve air quality.

Kevin Bentley, county councillor responsible for infrastructure, said: “I want to help make walking the first choice for travel around our great county.

"The Walking Strategy is a plan for all pedestrians, to get more of us walking on our network of footways and paths in our rural areas, towns, cities and neighbourhoods.

"While motivated by the need to reduce congestion and improve the resilience of our transport networks, especially for shorter journeys, the benefits of making our towns more walkable will be a more active, healthier population and a safer and cleaner environment."

A consultation will run for six weeks, until October 18.

The consultation can be completed online at consultations.essex.gov.uk/rci/essex-walking-strategy-resident-consultation.

Responses will inform the final Essex walking strategy 2019 -2025.