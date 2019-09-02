NEIGHBOURS were been left "shocked and sad" after police launched a murder investigation when a woman was found dead in a home.

Police remain at the scene this morning in Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, where a woman in her 80s was found dead.

They were contacted shortly after 1.50pm yesterday afternoon.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Neighbours reported seeing at least five police vehicles descend into the cul-de-sac, with an air ambulance also landing nearby.

Michael O'Malley, 73, who lives in Padgetts Way, said he used to see the victim when she was out walking.

He said: "I never knew her name, but she would often go for walks down into the woods, I'd say hello to her as she passed. I used to see her down by the river when out walking.

"She went out quite a lot, she'd often go into Rayleigh on the bus and I would see her there.

"She was always nice and fine to talk to. She never did any harm to anyone.

"It's just really sad. I'm very shocked, I can't really believe it, as usual when these things happen.

"You don't want them to happen very often."

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "There were a good five police cars rushing here in the afternoon. There was an air ambulance landing just over the way as well.

"We have no idea what was happening, it was all very fast."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious or anyone with information can contact the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.