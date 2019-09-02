A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of attacking Easy Jet cabin crew members on a flight which landed at Southend Airport.

Essex Police said they were contacted just after midnight on Sunday with reports that a passenger had attacked a member of the plane’s staff.

The force said officers attended the airport and arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The plane involved was an Easy Jet flight from Malaga, in Spain. The flight's scheduled destination is not clear.

In a video which has been widely circulated, it shows a woman arguing with a man on a plane.

It then shows Essex Police officers boarding the flight and attempting to arrest the woman.

She is heard to ask: "Why are you doing this? Please don't arrest me."

The woman is then read her rights by an officer, to which she responds: "Oh my God. This is going to kill my career."

Police said the woman was questioned and bailed until September 27.

An Easy Jet spokesman said: “Easy Jet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board."

The spokesman added: “The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always Easy Jet’s priority.”